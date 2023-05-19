‘Anywhere, Any time,’ lt. gov. hopeful says
In the 1990s, Southern Miss had a football slogan — Anyone, anywhere, any time.
Often called giant killers, the meaning was simple — they would play whomever, wherever and whenever.
That was the message from state Sen. Chris McDaniel’s campaign Friday when the challenger to Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann issued a debate challenge — “anywhere, any time,” a campaign official said.
“The voters deserve a debate,” McDaniel said. “They deserve to know if they are electing a principled, lifelong conservative or a Democrat pretending to be a Republican.”
In April in an appearance on WLOX, Hosemann said he didn’t know the answer to whether there would be a debate and that, “I anticipate a very active campaign.”
He also said it would be up to a TV station officials or other media outlets to initiate a debate offer.
Twice before answering, Hosemann said the audio feed was breaking up and that he needed to hear the question again. He ended the interview by saying, “I’m mainly concerned about getting out with the people.”
McDaniel, a state senator from District 42, has been criss-crossing the state as he seeks to unseat the incumbent Hosemann. McDaniel has portrayed Hosemann as a Democrat-turned-Republican who governs as a Democrat in one of the most conservative states in America. Hosemann says McDaniel has no record to run on.
The Republican primary is scheduled for Aug. 8 and the general election is scheduled for Nov. 7.
