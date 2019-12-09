State Sen. Chris McDaniel will be the guest speaker at the Jones County Republican Women’s monthly meeting at noon Wednesday at The Gables Event Center (1919 Bush Dairy Road, Laurel).
The meeting is open to guests. The Jones County Republican Women meet the second Wednesday of each month. The club is open to women members and men as associate members.
For more information, contact (601) 422-7575 or jcrw.laurel@gmail.com.
