The annual Sen. Chris McDaniel Christmas turkey giveaway is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 18, at West Ellisville Baptist Church. Turkeys will be given away starting at 11 a.m. while supplies last.
Participants must remain in their vehicles and say “Merry Christmas” to receive a turkey. There is a one turkey per vehicle limit. This is the 16th year McDaniel, a Republican state senator from Ellisville, has hosted the event and he purchases the turkeys with his own money.
People begin to line up early and volunteers are welcomed to help with traffic and to distribute turkeys.
For more information or to volunteer, call Jack Fairchilds at 601-415-3176 or follow the event on Facebook.
