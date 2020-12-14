COVID-19 has played havoc on events for nearly a year, but it doesn't appear to be stopping the Sen. Chris McDaniel Merry Christmas Turkey Give-A-Way.
What COVID did do, though, is adjust the event, which will be Friday starting at 6:30 p.m. at West Ellisville Baptist Church. Also, there are a limited number of turkeys, so when the last turkey is spoken for, no other vehicles will be allowed to get in line. Vehicles will begin lining up early, organizers said.
Volunteers will be stationed at the church to assist with parking and lining up.
The church has a day care that is open until 6 p.m., but church officials and event organizers said there would not be a conflict with traffic.
"We are going to line up different this year, using the parking lot across the street from the church," said Fairchilds, one of the event's organizers.
The rules are the same — one turkey per vehicle and the occupants of the vehicle must say Merry Christmas. What constitutes a vehicle is at the discretion of on-site officials.
"One year we had a guy pull up on a riding lawnmower," Fairchilds said. "It was a vehicle, so we gave him a turkey!"
McDaniel of Ellisville has been in the state Senate since 2008. He ran for the U.S. Senate in both 2014 and 2018. He and his wife Jill have two children, Cambridge and Chamberlain.
This will be the 15th consecutive year for the McDaniel turkey giveaway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.