For the second year, Tiffany McElroy, OD, of Eye Care Associates in Laurel, is the Helen St. Clair Young Optometrist of the Year.
The award is presented annually by the Mississippi Optometric Association to an optometrist who has been practicing for 10 years or fewer to recognize significant contributions to the profession of optometry and the general public. The finalists and winners are announced at the MOA’s annual fall conference.
McElroy received her Bachelor of Science in biochemistry from Mississippi State University and earned her Doctor of Optometry degree cum laude from the Southern College of Optometry.
As a member of MOA, she is chairwoman of the Grassroots Committee and invests countless hours volunteering. She is also a member of the American Optometric Association.
“It is an honor to be named the Helen St. Clair Young Optometrist of the Year, but it is also an honor every day to be a part of the Laurel community and work with my patients to ensure their vision health,” she said.
In 2020, she was voted Jones County’s Best Optometrist in the Laurel Leader-Call’s Reader’s Choice award. She is a member of Laurel Main Street, St. John’s Episcopal Church and the Laurel Arts League. She and her husband Justin enjoy traveling and spending time with their two children Henry and Claire.
MOA was founded in 1947 and represents more than 1,000 doctors of optometry, optometry students and paraoptometric assistants and technicians in 72 counties across the state. The mission of the profession of optometry is to fulfill the vision and eye-care needs of the public through clinical care, research and education, all of which enhance the quality of life of patients.
