Board will begin search for new leader soon
•
Longtime Ellisville Fire Department Chief Ronnie McGilberry is out.
The Ellisville Board of Mayor and Aldermen on Tuesday accepted McGilberry’s resignation after 23 years with the department.
McGilberry served as a member of the Ellisville Fire Department for 23 years. He became a firefighter in 1996 and was elected as fire chief in 2008.
“I’ve enjoyed every minute here,” McGilberry told the council. “I loved my job. I didn’t even realize how much I loved it. I’d saved up 331 days of vacation time because I just never took off for vacation.
“I want this city to prosper and if there’s anything I can do to help this city prosper, I’ll be right there. Don’t hesitate to call me.”
McGilberry said he was at peace with the decision to step down after consulting with those closest to him and his family.
“It wasn’t an easy decision,” McGilberry said. “But I prayed about this thing. I talked to my wife about it and I talked to my pastor about it, so we’re good.”
Under McGilberry’s leadership, the EFD’s fire rating improved from a Class 7 to a Class 5, which usually leads to lower insurance costs, he reported to the Board during the first meeting after Lynn Buckhaults’ election as mayor in 2017.
Buckhaults had nothing but praise for the outgoing fire chief
“On my behalf as mayor and on behalf of the council and the city of Ellisville, we appreciate (McGilberry’s) years of service,” he said before adjourning the meeting.
McGilberry’s resignation takes effect on Monday. Then, the board will move toward finding a successor.
