A Laurel man has passed away after being shot at a Hattiesburg hotel and a warrant has been issued for a Texas man who is believed to have been involved. Carlos “Buck” McGruder, 37, died Wednesday of injuries he suffered in a Monday shooting at the Holiday Inn in the 6500 block of Highway 49 on Monday, Forrest County Coroner Butch Benedict reported.
Plenty of people took to Facebook to share photos of the suspects and to share their memories of McGruder, whose personality was described as “fun-loving” and “the life of the party.”
The Hattiesburg Police Department upgraded its shooting investigation to a homicide investigation and HPD detectives were still looking for information on two men shown in surveillance images that were released on its Facebook page.
Investigators have since issued an arrest warrant for Trenderrious Brock, 21, of Frisco Texas, who is wanted for first-degree murder in the shooting death of McGruder. No information about a possible motive or the circumstances of the shooting have been released.
Anyone with information about the incident or the men are asked to call HPD or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP (7867).
