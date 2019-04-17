The Mississippi Transportation Commission recently awarded contracts for maintenance projects in South Mississippi.
The regular awarded contracts in the Jones County area were:
• A $1 million contract was awarded to T.L. Wallace Construction, Inc., of Columbia to repair slides on Interstate 59 southbound at exits 78 (Sanford Road) and 93 (South Laurel) in Jones County.
• A $974,699 contract was awarded to Tanner Construction Company, Inc., of Laurel to repair shoulders and slides on State Route 63, State Route 145 and State Route 45 in Wayne County.
