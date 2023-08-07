MDOT

The Jones County Board of Supervisors has been approved to receive $5,560,041 to replace three bridges on Bush-Dairy Road located in Beats 1 and 2.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation announced funding for 40 Emergency Road and Bridge Repair Fund projects across the State of Mississippi. According to MDOT, projects were chosen based on metrics that took into account bridge condition, project readiness, traffic volume, mobility and economic impact.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.