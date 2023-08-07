The Jones County Board of Supervisors has been approved to receive $5,560,041 to replace three bridges on Bush-Dairy Road located in Beats 1 and 2.
The Mississippi Department of Transportation announced funding for 40 Emergency Road and Bridge Repair Fund projects across the State of Mississippi. According to MDOT, projects were chosen based on metrics that took into account bridge condition, project readiness, traffic volume, mobility and economic impact.
Each application was analyzed and ranked based on these metrics and other criteria established through joint meetings with the ERBRF Advisory Board as well as survey information received from local governments.
Bush Dairy Road is heavily traveled, spanning from Highway 15 to Springhill Road, where West Jones High School is located. Bush Dairy Road is the most efficient route for many rural Jones County residents to health-care and educational facilities. It is also the most efficient route for emergency personnel responding to rural areas of western Jones County.
While the bridges included in this project are not currently closed, it has been necessary to close them for temporary repairs on multiple occasions. Without replacement, permanent closure of the three bridges will be unavoidable, officials said. “We appreciate MDOT approving this project so that these three bridges will be safer for school traffic and work traffic,” board President Johnny Burnett said. “We also appreciate Chas. N. Clark Associates, the county engineer, for preparing and submitting the application.
“We ask for the public’s patience during construction and cooperation in acquiring the necessary right-of-way.”
Construction is expected to begin in late 2023.
“The award of this project will allow us to allocate funds otherwise dedicated to this bridge to other projects in the county, which benefits everyone in the county,” stated Beat 2 Supervisor Larry Dykes said.
Recognizing the significance transportation infrastructure has on the state’s economy and its importance to the citizens for mobility, the Mississippi Legislature established the Emergency Road and Bridge Repair Fund during the 2018 Extraordinary Session to revitalize public roads and bridges across the state.
Jones County has 215 bridges and 1,187 road miles — the second-most road miles of any county in the state.
