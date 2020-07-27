As the Atlantic Hurricane Season heads into its peak, the Mississippi Department of Transportation urges residents, community organizations and businesses across south Mississippi to have an evacuation plan in place.
Hurricane evacuation routes
• Ellisville: Highway 29 North to Highway 28 West to Highway 35 North to Interstate 20 East at Forest
• Laurel: Highway 84 East to Highway 45 North at Waynesboro to I-20 East at Meridian
• Collins: Highway 84 West to either I-55 North at Brookhaven to I-20 at Jackson, or 84 West to Highway 61 North at Natchez to I-20 west at Vicksburg into Louisiana
“During this year’s hurricane season we have already seen eight named storms,” Southern Transportation District Commissioner Tom King said. “People need to know their evacuation route now before a storm approaches the Mississippi Coast.”
If a hurricane forces an evacuation along the Mississippi Gulf Coast, it’s important for residents to have a plan already in place. Evacuation routes will likely see a sudden increase in traffic volume. Motorists will want to be on the road with enough time to get to their destinations safely.
Residents should plan where to stay in the event of an evacuation. Hotel rooms near evacuated areas may not be available, so residents are encouraged to plan to stay with family or friends not in the affected area when possible. It’s vital that residents let family, friends and neighbors know their evacuation plans to make it easier to get in touch with them if needed.
With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic residents should check their evacuation destinations for any regulations related to the pandemic.
For more hurricane safety tips, visit GoMDOT.com/hurricanes.
During the storm, the public can stay updated on live travel and weather information 24/7 with MDOT’s free travel resources. Visit MDOTtraffic.com or download the MDOT Traffic mobile app.
Follow @MississippiDOT on Facebook and Twitter along with the hashtag #HurricaneStrong this hurricane season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.