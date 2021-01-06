The Jones County Sheriff's Department used local media and social media and public tips to help capture 100 wanted suspects in the last nine months of 2020.
Since the JCSD website went live on March 5, a total of 100 wanted suspects listed as “Most Wanted” at www.jonesso.com were located and arrested through Dec. 31, the JCSD reported in a press release.
“The use of our website combined with great local news media coverage and social-media coverage has been invaluable in helping us locate and arrest the 'Most Wanted' subjects we are seeking,” Sheriff Joe Berlin said.
“If you are one of the subjects listed on our 'Most Wanted' page on our website, it’s best to come turn yourself in. We get dozens of tips about the location of those who are wanted from members of the public. Make it easy on yourself and come face your charge. Otherwise, you can run all you want, you will just go to jail tired.”
It looks as if the web created by local media and the web will net more suspects in 2021, too. An accused methamphetamine dealer who was featured recently is in jail now, thanks to technology and tipsters.
A suspected drug dealer who was wanted by the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, with a little help from the public and the media, has been caught.
Sandy Tucker, 34, of Laurel was caught Friday on Ira G. Odom Road in the Johnson Community after tipsters led law enforcement to her location, according to a press release from the JCSD.
The JCSD Facebook page featured Tucker on "Felon Friday" Dec. 18 and she was also listed in the paper and on TV.
Tucker was wanted on a charge for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and was booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Center on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.