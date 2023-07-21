In April, the Mississippi Division of Medicaid began checking Medicaid recipients’ eligibility again after a three-year hiatus. DOM reviewed 67,695 beneficiaries with June renewal dates. The review found that roughly 44 percent, over 29,000 enrollees, were no longer eligible to be on Medicaid.

DOM disenrolled those individuals from the program. Over the next year, tens of thousands more are expected to be determined ineligible and non-renewed. “Total enrollment is expected to continue to decline as redeterminations continue,” DOM officials reported.

Drew Snyder

Drew Snyder, executive director of the Mississippi Division of Medicaid (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

