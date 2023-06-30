Toke and Tell, a new medicinal marijuana dispensary on Ellisville Boulevard, celebrated its grand opening on Wednesday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Pictured above cutting the ribbon, surrounded by family, friends and new customers, is Dr. Tina Bruce, a licensed counselor who also owns Bruce Professional Counseling Services. As a counselor, she said she sees the need for more options for her patients. “I’ve been working as a licensed professional counselor and supervisor and in dealing with patients who have PTSD, and I think adults will benefit from this resource,” Bruce said. “I think this will be a positive thing going forward. I think cannabis will be great for the patients.” Toke and Tell will be open from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. More information about their business and products can be found at www.tokenandtellms.com, and the company plans to host seminars in the near future to spread awareness and information about the benefits of medical cannabis. (Photo by Brad Crowe)
