A Waynesboro man is facing up to 15 years in prison after being charged with sexual battery of a vulnerable person, Attorney General Jim Hood announced.
Theodoric Davis, 47, turned himself in to authorities Monday after a Wayne County grand jury indicted him on one count of sexual battery. The indictment alleges Davis touched a vulnerable person without the victim’s consent for the purpose of gratifying his lust, while employed as a contract transporter.
Davis was booked into the Wayne County jail. If convicted, he faces up to 15 years in prison.
This case was investigated by Trey Rogers with the AG’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit with assistance in the arrest by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department. Prosecution will be handled by Special Assistant Attorneys General Mark Ward and Parker Wiseman.
A charge is merely an accusation, and a defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proved guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.
