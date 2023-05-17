Laurel High School hosted an event on Friday where students could meet officers from the Laurel Police Department and the Laurel Fire Department for a question-and-answer session and to play a few games.
The meet-and-greet was set up by Richard Brown, owner of Hair World. Students submitted questions for the officers, and then they answered.
What should a citizen do when pulled over?
What do I do if I suspect a fire is starting?
And why are African Americans targeted by police?
The last question was answered by Deputy Chief Earl Reed and Chief Tommy Cox.
“It may appear that way, but police do not specifically target African Americans,” Reed said.
Cox followed up by asking the students not to judge the LPD based on what is seen on national television. “There is confusion in every city, but this city is showing an example of what cities should do — sit down and talk to each other,” Cox said.
After answering the students’ questions, Principal Eric Boone invited officers and students to take part in some friendly competition. Officers and students played musical chairs, had a free-throw contest and a 3-point-shooting contest.
Officers then played a five-on-five game of basketball against some faculty members. It was a close one, with the faculty edging the officers, 14-13.
