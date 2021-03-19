The Laurel Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. will host a “Non-Partisan Virtual Candidates Forum” via Zoom starting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
All City of Laurel candidates for the upcoming primary and general elections have been invited to participate. To watch it, the Zoom meeting ID is 85799335423 and the passcode is 308251.
