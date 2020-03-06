The City of Laurel will host a town-hall meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 24 on the third floor of City Hall to discuss the USDA Section 504 Home Repair program.
The program provides loans to low-income homeowners to repair, improve or modernize their homes and it provides grants to elderly, low-income homeowners to remove health and safety hazards.
To qualify, residents must be:
• The owner and occupant of the house;
• Unable to obtain affordable credit elsewhere;
• Have a family income below 50 percent of the area median income;
• Age 62 or older (for the grants);
• Not able to repay a repair loan
A USDA home loan specialist will be at the meeting to answer questions about the application process and to give more details about eligibility and program requirements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.