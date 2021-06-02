A Soso home sustained severe damage from a fire on Memorial Day.
At about 5:10 p.m., multiple Jones County volunteer fire departments responded to the report of a fire at 22 Babe Knight Road. The neighbor across the street from the property noticed smoke coming out of the second floor eaves and called 911, the Jones County Fire Council reported.
When firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke billowing from the second story of the wood-framed, split-level home. Firefighters began an offensive interior fire attack in the home, but the fire could not be contained.
Annie Jiles-Gray owns the property and reported the home was unoccupied at the time of the fire. She estimated the home was about 80 years old.
Soso, Calhoun, Pleasant Ridge, Hebron, Shady Grove and Sharon volunteers responded. Soso Police Department, EMServ Ambulance Service and Mississippi Power also responded.
No injuries were reported. The fire will be referred to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department for investigation.
