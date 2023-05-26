Memorial Day 1

File photo

 Cam Bonelli/Laurel Leader-Call

The Laurel Veterans Memorial Museum will host its annual Memorial Day program at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 29. Laurel City Councilman Kevin Kelly, who retired as a command sergeant major in the U.S. Army after 26 years, will be the keynote speaker.

Retired Col. Dr. Scott Carson of Southeastern Bible College will do the welcome, invocation and recognition of Gold Star mothers while Chuck and Mary Beth May will provide the music.

