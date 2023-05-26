The Laurel Veterans Memorial Museum will host its annual Memorial Day program at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 29. Laurel City Councilman Kevin Kelly, who retired as a command sergeant major in the U.S. Army after 26 years, will be the keynote speaker.
Retired Col. Dr. Scott Carson of Southeastern Bible College will do the welcome, invocation and recognition of Gold Star mothers while Chuck and Mary Beth May will provide the music.
The program will be the first Memorial Day ceremony at the museum since construction on a pavilion next to it was completed. It is a welcome and appreciated addition, museum founder Jimmy Bass said recently, for programs like this so attendees won’t have to sit in the sun.
The ceremony will be a time for remembrance, organizers said, to honor the memory of those who “made the ultimate sacrifice and gave their lives, in patriotic service, to the nation they loved.”
The Joe D. Hudgies American Legion Post 210 (1038 East Elmo St., Laurel) will host a Memorial Day program staring at 6 p.m. Saturday, May 27. Richard Brown will be the guest speaker and dinner will be served. Kevin Williams is the post commander.
Union Line Cemetery (1328 Highway 28, Soso) will host a Memorial Day program at 4 p.m. Sunday, May 28. The brief program will “remember with gratitude and pride all those who served and died for our country and our freedom,” organizers said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.