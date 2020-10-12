A situation involving a mentally unstable man was resolved peacefully by the Jones County Sheriff’s Department on Monday at a residence off of Jonathan Way, near Luther Hill Road.
The incident started as a medical call, but medical first-responders and EMServ medics arrived to find that the man had broken out windows and caused extensive damage inside the home.
JCSD units responded to the call and, while on Luther Hill Road, came up behind a vehicle that rapidly accelerated in what appeared to be an attempt to elude deputies. The driver, who was not being pursued by deputies, took off and crashed shortly thereafter.
The mentally unstable man from Johnathan Way was transported by EMServ to Forrest General Hospital for evaluation.
The driver of the car that crashed was transported by EMServ to South Central Regional Medical Center for treatment of injuries. He will likely face criminal charges, JCSD officials said.
