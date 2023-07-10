There were plenty of divers, but no driver was discovered after it was reported that a car was in a creek off Interstate 59 South, between the 16th Avenue exit and the Boots Smith overpass early Sunday evening. A Laurel police officer and firefighter went down to the vehicle and broke through the sunroof and reached around inside, but found no one. That’s when members of the Jones County dive team were dispatched to the scene, said Paul Sheffield, executive director of the Jones County Emergency Operations Center. Seven divers responded and three went into the swirling water of Tallahoma Creek, which was up and rushing because of recent rainfall, but they found no one. “That was a great turnout,” Sheffield said of the all-volunteer dive team. SRT Towing pulled the white Mercedes out of the murky water, and it’s believed that the car had been reported stolen out of Perry County. No other details were available. (Photo by Mark Thornton)
