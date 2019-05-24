When the Veterans Memorial Museum hosts its annual Memorial Day ceremony on Monday, a World War II Merchant Marine exhibit will be unveiled.
The newest display at the museum was donated in memory of Gurden “JR” Moore Johnson Jr., who died on Dec. 28 at his residence. He was 92.
“Merchant Marines were responsible for transporting ammunition, food, medical supplies and anything else that the military needed in a foreign country,” said Larry Callahan, president of the museum. “They were not recognized after the war and did not receive veteran status until the mid ’60s. They then could go to the VA for medical service, but of course, by that time, several of them had already passed on.
“These Merchant Marines were not armed, nor were their vessels. There were so many of them sunk that finally the navy put escort ships with them when they were crossing the ocean. They were supposed to be honored as humanitarians, but the enemy did not see them that way. Several Merchant Marines were killed that were never acknowledged in what they were doing. They made it possible for the troops to survive. They were all volunteers.”
Gurden proudly served in the Merchant Marines during World War II, joining at the age of 15 and continuing to serve two years after the end of the war. He returned home to support his mother and sisters and, while doing so, began his career in the construction industry. He eventually formed his own company and specialized in home construction and remodeling.
His wife Jane, whom he married in 1993, donated his items after his passing, including his El Camino, which can be seen on display at the permanent exhibit on Merchant Marines at the museum on Hillcrest Drive in Laurel. Gurden hand-built most of the woodwork that can be seen in the exhibit. Before his passing, he and his wife donated $10,000 to the museum. Jane Johnson was recently honored as the recipient of the DAR Community Service Award.
The ceremony will include a welcome and recognition by Vic Lee, the museum’s CEO and chairman. The guest speaker will be Dr. Scott Carson, Col. USA Ret., who is a retired army chaplain and now president of Southeastern Baptist College. A presentation of colors, gun salute, as well as special music and “Taps” will also take place throughout the ceremony. Museum officials are expecting between 300 and 400 guests.
Today (Saturday) and Sunday, Dixie Golf Course will host its first Veterans Memorial Museum Memorial Day Golf Tournament. Sanderson Farms donated 250 chickens for the golfers to enjoy during the event.
Founded in 1996, the museum moved to its permanent home in 2005. The museum houses thousands of military artifacts and memorabilia that reflect the service and sacrifice of countless courageous service men and women. Each treasure on display has been donated by local veterans and their families, as well as those throughout our nation and abroad.
The museum is home to an extensive reference library, which includes books, periodicals, newspapers, documentaries and movies that are military-oriented. Veterans and volunteers offer individual and group tours daily. Special programs are provided for pre-planned groups, such as schools, churches and civic organizations. The museum also offers guest speakers, book signings, reenactments and special events, according to its website.
The Veterans Memorial Museum is a non-profit, tax exempt (501c3) organization. The museum is supported solely by donations and is staffed entirely by volunteers. There is never a charge to visit the museum, but donations are always welcome and appreciated.
The brick wall memorial/monument, commemorating many veterans, greets visitors as they arrive at the museum. Each brick is etched with the name and any other desired information of a veteran. The engraved bricks may be purchased by anyone wishing to honor a veteran.
For more information, see any museum volunteer, visit the front desk or call 601-428-4008. The Veterans Memorial Museum is located at 920 Hillcrest Drive, Laurel, and is open Tuesday-Friday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Admission is free, but donations are accepted.
