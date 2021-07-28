A former Meridian Police Department officer pleaded guilty to using excessive force against a man during a vehicle stop and arrest, the Justice Department announced.
Daniel Starks of Meridian shoved the victim twice as he was getting handcuffed by another officer then unlawfully used his taser against the victim, even though the victim was compliant and handcuffed, according to court documents and statements made in court. As a result of the tasing, the victim fell to the ground and groaned in pain, his hands restrained behind his back and unable to break his fall. While the victim was still on the ground, Starks pointed the taser at him and demanded that he stand up or else he would be tased again.
“Law enforcement officials who violate people’s federal civil rights are not above
the law,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke for the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division. “This defendant is being held accountable for exceeding his authority and his power when he violated the victim’s civil rights.”
A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Oct. 26. Starks faces a statutory maximum punishment of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
“Those who abuse their positions of power will be prosecuted according to the law,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca for the Southern District of Mississippi.
“This defendant chose to violate his duty and the law, the very law he swore to uphold, by his wanton and violent act against the victim. Justice is served.”
The Civil Rights Division will continue to investigate and prosecute cases involving police officers who willfully violate the constitutional rights of others, Clarke said.
The case was investigated by the Jackson Division of the FBI. Assistant U.S. Attorney Chris Wansley of the Southern District of Mississippi and Special Litigation Counsel Julia Gegenheimer and Trial Attorney Cameron Bell of the Civil Rights Division are prosecuting the case.
