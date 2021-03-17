Laurel police conducting a checkpoint Sunday afternoon at Palmer and Burnt Bridge roads in the Pendorff Community arrested a man found with illegal drugs in his possession.
Wilson Graves III, 40, was arrested at about 1:30 p.m. on Sunday. He was found to have 39.6 grams of methamphetamine, 6.5 grams of heroin, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and MDMA (ecstasy).
He was charged with possession of heroin and methamphetamine with intent to distribute. He had his initial appearance in Laurel Municipal Court on Monday, where his bond was set at $30,000 — or $15,000 per count. The other drug charges were misdemeanors, police said.
Officer James Parish led the arrest, along with officers Macon Davis and Zach Cook. Sgt. Rodrigus Carr is leading the investigation.
Graves, who has a felony conviction, was arrested in May 2018 at the Magnolia Motel on Highway 11 when Jones County Sheriff's deputies found him with meth, ecstasy, marijuana and a handgun. In that case, he was found with 93.5 grams of meth, more than 40 ecstasy pills and several ounces of marijuana.
Calls to the Mississippi Department of Corrections regarding Graves went unreturned.
Anyone with information about this or any other case is encouraged to call LPD at 601-399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).
