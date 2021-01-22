J-Team gets $10K of meth from Moselle
•
The timing couldn’t have been better for the J-Team. The narcotics agents from the Jones County Sheriff’s Department pulled up just as a suspected methamphetamine dealer was pulling in to his residence in Moselle.
The result was the seizure of almost $10,000 of meth, three firearms and two accused dealers off the street.
Jerome “Justin” Boe, 45, and Gary “Chip” Carter, 41, of Hattiesburg were both charged with aggravated trafficking of meth, a charge that carries a mandatory sentence of 25 years in prison, if convicted.
The J-Team — Sgt. Jake Driskell and agents Joel Brogan and Jardian McDonald — were going to 222 Creel Road to execute a search warrant at the residence around midnight Thursday.
“(Boe) was opening the gate and he was able to throw (the meth) in the yard but we found it a few feet away,” Driskell said.
The bag of dope had a street value of $9,000 to $10,000, depending on how it’s divvied up, Driskell said. The amount is what makes it an aggravated trafficking charge, he said. Anything over 200 grams can carry that extra time. Boe’s bag weighed out at an unofficial 8.25 ounces — the state crime lab has to determine the actual weight for the purpose of going to court.
Carter was a passenger in the vehicle, and he was charged with the same crime.
“That’s a lot of meth,” Driskell said. “This is not a low-level dealer.”
The arrest of Boe and Carter could lead to more arrests, Driskell said.
Meth is flooding the market now, and the arrests are reflecting that.
“It’s getting back to pre-corona levels,” he said. “It didn’t go away when the border shut down.”
That did, however, increase the price to about $250 for a dosage unit that did run $60-$75 before the virus made crossing the border more difficult for people peddling the product made in “super labs” in Mexico. “Now it’s back down to $130-$150,” Driskell said.
Earlier the same day, deputies Miguel Grimaldo and Joshua King caught 30-year-old Jimmy Tucker with 37 grams of meth at a roadblock at the intersection of Poole Creek Road and Hopson Traylor Road. The suspect “aggressively resisted arrest,” according to a JCSD press release, before being taken into custody. Tucker was charged with possession of meth with intent to distribute, resisting arrest, possession of paraphernalia and other charges. His bond was set at $25,000 during his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court.
The night before that, deputies Chase Smith and Grimaldo arrested 30-year-old Andrew Hamil of Laurel with 17 grams of meth in his vehicle during a roadblock in the Glade Community. Hamil was charged with possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of a controlled substance and was surrendered to his bonding company, apparently for failing to show at a previous court appearance. His new bond was set at $20,000.
“Patrol is rocking and rolling,” Driskell said.
Sheriff Joe Berlin said, “We are working hard to keep the pressure on drug dealers in Jones County. Expect that effort to continue unabated.”
Driskell said that the support of the sheriff helps all of them do their job.
“We put in a lot of hours,” Driskell said. “When I call him, he says, ‘Do what you do.’ He’s 100 percent behind us. As long as we’re getting drugs off the street, he doesn’t mind the overtime.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.