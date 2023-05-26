Four more felonies for accused dealer
A convicted felon who had a life-changing accident hasn’t changed his ways, according to charges filed by the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.
James “Bubba” Blankenbeckley, 41, of Laurel was charged with four more felonies — including two counts of trafficking a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm — after the JCSD Narcotics Division executed a search warrant at his residence on Highway 184 late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.
Three other people were also arrested at the residence as a result of a traffic stop that led to narcotics agents getting the warrant to search the house, where they reportedly found an assortment of illegal drugs.
Blankenbeckley, who was in a serious wreck in 2021 that left him confined to a wheelchair, was reportedly driving a 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe — using sticks with tennis balls on the end to push the pedals — when he was stopped for careless driving on Claiborne Road on Tuesday night, according to reports.
Blankenbeckley reportedly had 33 grams of methamphetamine along with scales and bags and a 9mm handgun right by his leg when he was stopped. He was out on bond on a charge for possession of meth with intent to distribute last August and, because of a previous drug conviction, he isn’t allowed to be in possession of a firearm.
After obtaining a search warrant for the residence, agents found a lot more drugs, Sgt. Jake Driskell of the JCSD Narcotics Division said. Inside the house, they found 93 more grams of meth, 16 hits of LSD, anabolic steroids, 250 grams of marijuana, some “edibles,” a rifle and three more suspects with small amounts of drugs or paraphernalia.
Michael Smith, 44, of Laurel was charged with possession of a controlled substance while Nathan Tucker, 35, of Laurel and Alysa Tisdale, 29, of Laurel were both charged with possession of paraphernalia.
Blankenbeckley made his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court on Wednesday. Judge Travis Haynes, who is filling in for Judge David Lyons as he is out on medical leave, set Blankenbeckley’s bond at $50,000. Tisdale and Smith have since posted bond and been released, while Blankenbeckley and Tucker were still in the Jones County Adult Detention Center on Friday morning.
“We continue to press the fight against illegal narcotics here in Jones County,” Driskell said. “Right now, methamphetamine and fentanyl are our top illegal narcotics being distributed, but we are seeing heroin, cocaine and MDMA on the streets as well.”
A conviction for trafficking meth carries a mandatory minimum of sentence of 10 years in prison.
