28.5 grams snatched from suspected dealer
A Tuesday afternoon traffic stop led to the arrest of a Laurel man who is accused of being a drug dealer.
Christopher Rian Williams, 43, was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and is being held in the Jones County Adult Detention Center on $10,000 bond.
JCSD Sgt. Lance Williams and Deputy Drew Morecraft located 28.5 grams of meth hidden in Williams’ shorts after he was stopped on Highway 84 East at Holifield Road. The JCSD Narcotics Division assisted the JCSD Patrol Division during the traffic stop.
Williams was arrested and the Mississippi Department of Corrections put a hold on him. “We are aggressively pursuing those who sell illegal narcotics in Jones County,” Sheriff Joe Berlin said. “If you are slinging dope in our communities, just know that if you are not already on our radar, you soon will be.”
