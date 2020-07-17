A Stringer man with a history of selling drugs in Jones County is facing numerous felony charges after authorities found an assortment of illegal substances, counterfeit money and a gun at his residence.
Matthew Boutwell, 45, is charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon after Jasper County Sheriff’s Department narcotics investigators executed a search warrant at his residence on Highway 533 on Wednesday, according to the JCSD Facebook page.
They seized more than 500 grams of meth and MSM cutting agents, which are substances that are added to meth, such as lithium metal and hydrochloric or sulfuric acid. They also seized psilocybin mushrooms, marijuana plants and processed marijuana and prescription medications along with several thousand dollars in counterfeit money and assorted drug paraphernalia.
Boutwell was previously convicted of selling meth in Jones County and he is facing several enhanced charges because of that conviction and because there was a weapon involved. Additional arrests are possible as the investigation continues, JCSD officials said. Boutwell’s latest arrest was the result of an investigation that spanned several months, Jasper investigators said.
“My guys did a great job,” Sheriff Randy Johnson said.
