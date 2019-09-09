Isaiah Longino, 38, of Hattiesburg, was sentenced Thursday to serve 262 months in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, announced U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst and Special Agent in Charge Brad Byerley with the Drug Enforcement Administration. Longino was also ordered by Senior U.S. District Judge Keith Starrett to pay a $5,000 fine.
An investigation by the DEA revealed that Longino was a distributor of methamphetamine in the Forrest County area. On Jan. 25, 2018, in Hattiesburg, Longino sold 445 grams of meth to a DEA confidential source for $5,500. Longino pleaded guilty on April 12 to possession with intent to distribute meth.
The case was investigated by the DEA. It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Shundral H. Cole.
