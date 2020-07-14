The Mississippi High School Activities Association on Tuesday voted to move back the start of the fall athletic season by two weeks.
Practice for volleyball, cross-country and swimming will start Aug. 10 with first meets/matches Aug. 24.
Football practice will begin Aug. 17 and the opening games will be Sept. 4.
Games originally scheduled for the first two weeks of the football season will not be played nor made up. One of the lost games, it appears, will be the annual Lil Brown Jug game between Laurel and Hattiesburg, the longest running high school rivalry in the state. The two schools have played every year for the past 97 and were scheduled to meet this year on Aug. 29.
Check back as more details become available.
