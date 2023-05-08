arrest graphic

A northeast Jones County man is out on bond after being accused of having sex with a North Laurel girl who is under the age of consent.

Ethan Wade, 20, was charged with statutory rape after being arrested after midnight Thursday. He made his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court the next day and Judge Grant Hedgepeth set the suspect’s bond at $15,000. Wade posted that a short time later and was released from the Jones County Adult Detention Center, according to jail records.

