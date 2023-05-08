A northeast Jones County man is out on bond after being accused of having sex with a North Laurel girl who is under the age of consent.
Ethan Wade, 20, was charged with statutory rape after being arrested after midnight Thursday. He made his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court the next day and Judge Grant Hedgepeth set the suspect’s bond at $15,000. Wade posted that a short time later and was released from the Jones County Adult Detention Center, according to jail records.
Wade, who lives in Mill Creek, reportedly picked up a 14-year-old girl who had sneaked out of her house to see him. Wade was in his pickup in the girl’s driveway in North Laurel just before 1 a.m. when he was arrested.
Both Wade and the girl admitted to having sex in a nearby parking lot, according to reports. The girl’s mother made the complaint to law enforcement and was reportedly going to South Central Regional Medical Center to get a rape kit performed on her daughter.
The age of consent, according to Mississippi law, is 16.
