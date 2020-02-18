The Laurel City Council approved a bond issue of up to $4.5 million that will be used for upgrades to the city’s main recreational facility.
The council agreed to enter into a professional services agreement with Neel-Schaffer to develop a Sportsplex Masterplan at a cost of $12,000.
“We’re looking to design a nine-hole golf course as part of the masterplan,” Mayor Johnny Magee said.
The course would be on unused property at the Sportsplex that was previously the 18-hole Bear Pen Creek Golf Club, he said. That’s also where an “eight-plex” softball field will be located.
“We’re also looking at adding more parking, more soccer fields, more tennis courts,” Magee said.
Some of the other proposals for the property have included an RV park and a 5K pathway that connects the existing facility to the new one, across the road. The work will be funded with a two-cent tourism tax at hotels and restaurants. Grant money is being used for upgrades to the tennis courts and to construct a skateboard park at Daphne Park.
Look for more in an upcoming LL-C print and online edition.
