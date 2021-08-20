A couple had a crop that was being grown to be burned, but they set fire to it sooner than intended as a helicopter with Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics agents circled above their property off Highway 510 near the Wayne-Clarke county line on Thursday afternoon, Wayne County Sheriff Jody Ashley reported.
John Austin Richardson, 48, and Dana Lynn Richardson, 56, were charged with manufacturing marijuana after approximately 50 plants — some as tall as 9 feet — were discovered on their property during the MBN air patrol.
“They had gas cans and were trying to burn the plants ... they knew what was happen- ing,” Ashley said.
But deputies got there in time to stop the suspects and take them into custody. The Richards made the initial appearance in Wayne County Justice Court on Friday and Judge Charles Chapman set their bond at $1,020,000 each.
“This was a large operation,” Ashley said, estimating that the total haul was about 100 pounds. He thanked Clarke County Sheriff Todd Kemp and his deputies and MBN for their assistance.
