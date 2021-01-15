Former auto-dealer owners, bank spar over loans
The former owners of Bob Palmer’s Chancellor Motor Group in Laurel are being sued for millions in unpaid debts allegedly signed to fund the business that was shuttered about two years ago.
Attorneys of Trustmark National Bank appeared in court Tuesday to square off with those of Laurel businessmen Michael Chancellor, Robert Palmer and the defunct Bob Palmer Chancellor Motor Group dealership on 16th Avenue in Laurel over multiple unpaid guaranties.
Trustmark obtained a judgment against Palmer from Forrest County Circuit Court in July 2019 over an unpaid $1.6 million, and a motion made in March transferred the case to Jones County. Citing nine unpaid guaranties Chancellor signed between 2006 and 2015, Trustmark’s attorneys filed court documents stating the businessman “seeks to have his cake and eat it too.” These guaranties obligate Chancellor to pay the credit obligations of the dealership. Trustmark claims Chancellor extensively mines these guaranties for millions from banks across Mississippi to support his businesses but hasn’t honored those debts.
Trustmark attorney Stephanie Rippee summarized the deals like so: “‘If you loan money to my dealership, I will pay if they don’t pay,’” she said.
Rippee said the contracts Chancellor signed waived a jury trial. Trustmark called for a summary judgment, meaning the judge would arrive at a decision without a trial, if that motion is granted; Chancellor’s attorneys argued against that motion by saying it was filed 6 months too late in November 2020.
Rippee told Judge Dal Williamson Tuesday that the interest on Chancellor’s guaranties, accruing at $245.65 per day, amounted to $129,000, bringing the total amount owed close to $1.74 million as of a complaint filing in November.
“Additionally, your Honor, guaranties provide that Chancellor will have to pay the cost to collect the debt, which includes not only the sale of the collateral but the attorneys’ fees,” Rippee said.
Through November, the bank had paid out more than $400,000 between attorneys’ and other fees.
Trustmark argues there is no Mississippi law supporting the contention that a plaintiff’s decision to wait until later in the discovery period to move for summary judgment waives the plaintiff’s right to file a motion that would end litigation.
As explained by Williamson, a summary judgment suggests “there are no facts to dispute, and so it applies the law to facts where there are no genuine issues. It’s asking the court to rule in Trustmark’s favor.”
“We believe we’ve shown you why we’re entitled to a summary judgment,” Rippee said.
The defense argues that the Chancellor guaranties are unconscionable (unreasonable and/or excessive). Trustmark stated that these non-negotiable contracts Chancellor signed are identical to those used by banks across the state. An unconscionable contract would be one that a party in its right senses and “not under a delusion” would never sign. Chancellor signed not just nine of these contracts, Rippee said, but many other identical ones with banks across the state.
“He has not and cannot show that these guaranties are procedurally unconscionable,” Rippee said. “He clearly had knowledge and voluntarily represented to Trustmark that he had the opportunity to consult with an attorney before he signed them. He admitted he had choice, so he cannot admit that these are procedurally unconscionable.”
“Chancellor is an experienced, sophisticated businessman,” Trustmark’s filing states. “In the face of his legal duty to read the guaranty contracts he signed, he voluntarily entered this exact form of guaranty more than 80 times before refusing to pay Trustmark and has continued to voluntarily enter into it more than 40 more times since (including while this litigation has been ongoing). … Any request for additional discovery on this issue is an unwarranted stall tactic.”
Trustmark concludes, “Borrowing money from banks like Trustmark on the perceived strength of his personal financial position has been Chancellor’s mode of business operation for more than a decade. This court should decline Chancellor’s request that he be excused from his clear contractual obligations to pay Trustmark under the Chancellor guaranties. There are no genuine issues of material fact. Trustmark is entitled to judgment as a matter of law on its one claim and on Chancellor’s four counterclaims.”
In its discovery, Chancellor and his defense produced 1,800 pages of documents and deposed several related people, including the auditor who conducted the floor plan audits, of the dealership, the preceding auditor who trained that one, a Trustmark lending office whom he alleged recommended Robert Palmer to him, and the lending officer in charge of the dealership’s credit lines.
At the conclusion of Tuesday’s hearing, Williamson told the parties to submit proposed rulings supported by their arguments, which the judge will weigh. Chancellor’s lawyers are expected to submit a proposed ruling denying Trustmark’s motion for a summary judgment; Trustmark is expected to file a proposed summary judgment ruling.
Lawsuits filed represent only one side of a court case.
