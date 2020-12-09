'Asleep' driver plows into hot-asphalt tanker, no injuries
•
A major crash caused only minor injuries, if any, when a pickup slammed into an 18-wheeler that was hauling asphalt on Interstate 59 early Tuesday.
Caleb West, 23, of Laurel was driving a 2005 Toyota Tacoma when he hit the back of a 2010 Western Star 18-wheeler that was being driven by Tyrees Hoze, 41, of Shubuta, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol report. Veteran rescue officials were surprised that no injuries were reported at the scene and no liquid hot asphalt leaked from the tanker.
“It’s a miracle the pickup driver wasn’t seriously injured or killed,” said Lance Chancellor of the Powers Volunteer Fire Department.
M&M volunteers, the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, MHP EMServ and Jones County Emergency Management Agency officials responded to the crash, which was reported just before 4 a.m. near Exit 99 in the southbound lanes. One lane of the interstate was blocked for more than an hour as the crash was investigated and the vehicles were recovered. Both vehicles sustained damage.
West reportedly fell asleep and hit the big rig as both vehicles were traveling in a southbound lane.
The crash is still under investigation, MHP spokesman Sgt. Adrian Craft said.
— PIO Dana Bumgardner/Jones County Fire Council
contributed
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.