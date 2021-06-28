Miss Jones County finishes in Top 5 in Miss Mississippi competition
Miss Jones County Caidyn Crowder began as a finalist in the Top 10 Saturday evening during the Miss Mississippi Pageant 2021, her first time competing in the contest.
As a winner of two preliminary competitions during the week, Crowder received two scholarships, totalling $900. As the night progressed and the competition dwindled to five vying for the title of Miss Mississippi 2021, Crowder made the cut alongside Miss Golden Triangle Holly Brand, Miss Pinebelt Macy Mitchell, Miss Pearl of the
South Rachel Shumaker and Miss University of Southern Mississippi Vivian O'Neal. Holding hands on-stage with Brand, Crowder received the title as second-alternate Miss Mississippi, securing a $4,000 scholarship on top of her other awards.
Brand was crowned Miss Mississippi 2021. She also has ties to Jones County. Lydia Myers, a former Miss Mississippi contestant and daughter of Bill Myers, married Brand's brother.
Brand said in a Facebook post that she was honored to be named Miss Mississippi 2021.
"I cannot believe I am making this post, but I am so honored to introduce myself as Miss Mississippi 2021!," Brand wrote. "Mississippi, it is my privilege to wear your name across my chest for the next year. I am so proud to call Mississippi my home, and it is the greatest honor of my life to represent this incredible state."
Crowder won the preliminary evening wear competition Wednesday and the preliminary talent competition Friday. Evening wear counted for 10 percent of a contestant's score and talent comprised 35 percent.
Crowder was one of the youngest contestants to compete in the Miss Mississippi 2021 competition.
This was Crowder's first year competing in the Miss Mississippi pageant.
