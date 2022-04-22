Gov. Tate Reeves signed the Mississippi Outdoor Stewardship Act (House Bill 606) into law this week.
The legislation creates the Mississippi Outdoor Stewardship Trust Fund, and the legislature has appropriated $10 million to be allocated for it.
“Mississippi is the most beautiful state in the nation,” Reeves said. “From our rivers and forests to our farmlands and coastlines, we have been abundantly blessed by the Lord with a tremendous wealth of natural beauty.
“This massive new resource will offer protections for our land that will pay dividends for years to come. We will ensure that we pass on the rich and beautiful natural heritage of Mississippi to our children and grandchildren.”
A newly created board will shepherd this investment and review the direction of this money into projects and programs that will facilitate care for parks and rivers all across the state.
This money will be used for a variety of worthy causes. It can help improve recreation and trails, restore public waters and lands, expand conservation education, enhance privately owned agricultural lands and forests, and protect our wealth of wetlands, forests, grasslands and other unique habitats.
The new trust fund unlocks the potential of additional federal investments to further support environmental stewardship in Mississippi. Mississippi has high numbers of farmers, fisherman, hunters, ranchers and other individuals whose professions rely on the land. This legislation takes steps to ensure the continued health of lands that are relied on by these Mississippians.
Outdoor recreation in Mississippi generates more than $8 billion in revenue each year and helps to support more than 79,000 jobs.
