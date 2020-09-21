WASHINGTON -— Mississippi’s two Republican U.S. senators support the confirming a new Supreme Court Associate Justice this year after the Friday death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
“Justice Ginsburg devoted her life to the law, becoming one of the most respected and influential woman in our time,” Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith said. “I appreciate her dedication and service to the nation.
“President Trump and the Senate now have the solemn duty to fill that vacancy, a process that should not be delayed. I take this responsibility seriously, and I support the President’s intention to name a nominee as soon as possible. I am confident he will continue his practice of nominating qualified, conservative jurists, who are committed to interpreting the law justly.”
Sen. Roger Wicker said, “President Trump and Senate Republicans promised to confirm well-qualified, conservative judges and justices to the federal courts. We should continue to fulfill this promise and our constitutional duty for all vacancies as long as we are in office. I look forward to consideration of the President’s nominee by the full Senate.”
Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Mike Espy also issued a statement, saying he is saddened by the passing Ginsburg, “one of the most revered legal minds in this country.”
She was the second woman to sit on the U.S. Supreme Court, and she will “take her place among the great justices in American history,” he said.
While battling bad health for years, “Justice Ginsburg put her duty to this country and the law before everything else. She was a legal trailblazer, standing up for the less fortunate to ensure protections for gender equality, voting rights, civil rights and health care,” Espy said. “Justice Ginsburg will forever leave her mark on this country and on the lives of Americans.”
Espy said it should be up to the next president to nominate a qualified jurist to fill Ginsburg’s seat.
“The next Senate should consider a nominee, and if I am elected, I will review any nominee’s qualifications for this serious, lifetime appointment,” he said. “I will be an independent voice for Mississippi in the U.S. Senate. I pledge to do something that I have done all of my life — I will work across the aisle to move Mississippi forward for all of us.”
