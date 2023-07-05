A Seminary man who was reported missing is in custody now facing criminal charges.
Jake Douglas McDonald, 25, was arrested by Sandersville police just after midnight Monday and spent Independence Day in the Jones County Adult Detention Center. He was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, careless driving and driving with no insurance after being stopped in Sandersville.
The arrest brought to an end a multi-agency effort to locate him after he had been reported missing several hours earlier to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department. That agency, along with the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department and Sandersville Police Department spent hours “following up on tips and leads and checking various locations” in the effort to find McDonald, and his name and information were placed on the FBI’s National Crime Information Center database as a missing person so law enforcement across the country would be on the lookout for him, Sheriff Joe Berlin said. “Our sincere thanks to the agencies that helped out in the effort to locate Mr. McDonald. He’s no longer missing, but facing criminal charges instead.”
McDonald made his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court later Monday and he remained in the Jones County Adult Detention Center on Wednesday morning on $5,000 bond.
