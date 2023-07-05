A Seminary man who was reported missing is in custody now facing criminal charges.

Jake Douglas McDonald, 25, was arrested by Sandersville police just after midnight Monday and spent Independence Day in the Jones County Adult Detention Center. He was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, careless driving and driving with no insurance after being stopped in Sandersville.

Jake McDonald

McDonald

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.