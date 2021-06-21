The eighth annual Mission at the Cross 5K Run/2 Mile Walk is set for Saturday morning.
Race-day registration is available at 6 a.m., and the race starts at 7:30 a.m. The race will begin at 324 S. Magnolia St., then west onto 5th Street, north onto 5th Avenue up to 13th Avenue and back.
The Mission At The Cross is a recovery home and 12-month program for men struggling with addictions that provides food, shelter, clothing, medical assistance, daily Bible studies, classes and vo-tech training free of charge. All proceeds from the race go toward Mission of the Cross.
Mission at the Cross was started by Richard and Gina Headrick as a vision that became a reality in 2007. The first mission was built in Sturgis, S.D., and then in their hometown of Laurel. On Dec. 8, 2008, the Headricks had a dedication service for the Laurel location after more than a year of non-stop work on building Mission at the Cross — and it’s been open all day, everyday ever since. More than 1,100 men have come through the doors since they opened.
The three-story building provides housing for men in recovery as well as a kitchen, chapel and a second-hand store. Since opening Mission at the Cross in Sturgis, S.D., and Laurel, there are missions in Batesville, Ark.; Richmond, Ind.; Belmont, N.C. and Chipley, Fla., with plans to start facilities in San Bernardino, Calif.; and Taft, Calif.
Those who participate in the 5K or 2-mile run and sign up before June 21 will get a T-shirt. The registration cost for the 5K and 2-mile run is $25 online and $30 after June 21. Cheerleader signup is $15.
There will be door prizes, an after-race breakfast and awards. 5K Awards will be presented to the overall, master and grandmaster finishers in both male and female categories. 5K Run age group awards will be given to the top three male and female finishers in age categories as follows: 0-13, 14-19, 20-24, 25-29, 30-34, 35- 39, 40-44, 45-49, 50-54, 55-59, 60-64, 65-69 and 70-plus.
No running is allowed for those who sign up for the 2-mile Walk, and awards will be presented to the top three overall male and female and the oldest and youngest walker. Cheerleaders/non-racers that sign up for the event are not eligible for door prizes but will receive a T-shirt & breakfast.
For more information about the race, call 601- 433-5633, email jennifer@ missionatthecross.com or visit raceroster.com/ events/2021/48404/the-mission-at-the-cross-restoration-run.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.