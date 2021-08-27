Mississippi Power’s storm team is monitoring the track of Tropical Storm Ida and prepared to respond to any customer outages.
The company has reserved approximately 1,000 linemen and vegetation management personnel to assist Mississippi Power employees and contractors. Crews from the company’s Northern Division will also travel to assist in any restoration efforts in Coastal Mississippi when it is safe to do so.
For more on the company’s plans, and storm tips to share, please click here.
To follow Dixie Electric's Hurricane Ida plans, click here.
