Judge Dal Williamson declared a mistrial in a case involving an Illinois man who is accused of aggravated assault against a Jones County Sheriff’s Department deputy.
The jury was “hopelessly deadlocked” after hours of deliberating the facts and testimony of Demetrius Nabors, who is accused of dragging Deputy Derick Knight with his vehicle while fleeing the scene of a traffic stop in September 2020. The trial is reset for April 12.
Body- and dash-cam footage of the traffic stop were extensively reviewed by the defense and state during the trial. Assistant District Attorney Kristen Martin said the state will start from scratch and retry the case.
“Of course I’m disappointed, but hopeful next time we will get a verdict,” Martin said.
Nabors’ attorney C.J. Lawrence III of Hattiesburg said he was relieved that a mistrial was declared, but only slightly.
“I know that Demetrius was out in a bad situation,” Lawrence said. “I would like to see justice served for everyone involved. After observing the situation, justice did not look like the charges forwarded to the jury.”
The jury — made up of five black women, two white women, one black man and four white men — deliberated for three hours before it was determined they were deadlocked at 9-3. Nabors, 28, and Knight testified their accounts of events of the fateful traffic stop on Sharon-Sandersville Road on Sept. 20, 2020.
Nabors testified that he was lost and trying to find his way to Walmart to go see a girl when he was pulled over by Knight Sept. 20, 2020 on Sandersville-Sharon Road after taking a wrong turn. Nabors stated he was swerving on the road because he was looking for a place to turn around, but that’s when Knight got behind his vehicle.
Soon after Knight observed him swerving and activated his police lights, Nabors pulled into Fleet Services — what Nabors said was the “only well-lit area on the road to stop.”
“In a lot of cases like this, we don’t have the luxury of having the video to watch, we just have somebody’s word for what happened, but in this case, we do have the video,” Martin said.
Knight, unable to see inside the vehicle, asked Nabors to open his door since his window didn’t work. Knight asked for his driver’s license, if he had been drinking or smoking and if he had any weapons in the vehicle as shown in the footage. Nabors said he felt unsafe and asked for a “white shirt,” meaning a shift supervisor.
“Demetrius Nabors asked twice for a white shirt to the scene because he did not feel safe — he was afraid,” Lawrence said. “Demetrius asked for a supervisor because he did not feel safe. He did not purposely try to hurt Derick Knight that night.”
Knight testified Nabors was swerving all over the road — as shown in dash- cam footage — and pulled him over to conduct a traffic stop. Knight testified he saw a gun in the vehicle, while Nabors testified there wasn’t a gun. Knight asked for Nabors to step out of his vehicle to conduct a sobriety test because he smelled marijuana. Nabors asks, “Am I being detained,” to which Knight answers, “Yes,” and the situation drastically changed.
Nabors attempted to shut his door while deputy Knight lunged into the cab. Knight was dragged by the vehicle into the middle of the road, causing his right shoulder to separate and compression fractures to his T2, T3 and T4 vertebra. It was not determined over the course of the trial whether a gun was in the vehicle or not.
All this happened fast, and everyone had to make a split-second decision, Martin said.
“You did not see him draw his weapon until after Nabors fled the scene. (Knight) hears a gunshot and fires his weapon,” Martin said. “Deputy Knight mistakenly thought he had been shot, but what he did know for sure was that he had been injured.”
Knight then attempted to get back into his patrol vehicle to pursue Nabors but called for medical help because his right arm was not working correctly. At the time of the incident, Knight believed he had been shot because of the pain he experienced in his back.
Nabors might have been afraid that night, but not of Knight, Martin said.
“He was afraid of going back to jail because he was a felon that had a firearm in the vehicle ... when he backed that car out with a deputy sheriff with him, if that’s not extreme indifference to life, I don’t know what is.”
In the scuffle, Knight testified he believed he heard a gunshot while Nabors attempted to get away. Knight fired one shot at Nabors’ vehicle and missed. Knight was left in the roadway as two passersby, whose truck Nabors’ Buick LaSabre hit as he sped away, attempted to help him as they waited for medical personnel to arrive.
Nabors turned himself in to police six days later. Nabors had several arrests and two convictions in 2018 and 2019 on his record. One was for the manufacture and distribution of a controlled substance and one was for being a felon in possession of a firearm. He had several more arrests dating back to 2008 in Joilet, Ill.
