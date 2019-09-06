A well-known family farm near and dear to the hearts of Jones Countians is featured on a podcast that’s hosted by Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson.
Jo Lynn Mitchell of Mitchell Family Farms in Collins is among the people highlighted in Episode 10 of the Genuine MS Podcast. The episode, “Tourists Flock to the Farm, explores the Mississippi agritourism industry. Michael May and Mikayla May of Lazy Acres in Chunky and Neal Williams of Williams Family Farm in Wiggins are also included.
“Agritourism is an important and growing sector of agriculture in Mississippi,” Gipson said. “Visiting a farm or staying on one for a weekend getaway can be fun, entertaining and educational. There is always something new to learn about where our food and other agricultural products come from.”
Listeners can hear this episode and previous ones by visiting the Genuine MS website (GenuineMS.com/podcast) or tuning in on Stitcher, iTunes, Spotify or SoundCloud.
Genuine MS was developed by the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce to identify and promote products created or produced by Mississippi farmers, artisans, entrepreneurs and manufacturers. The purpose of the program is to increase public awareness of Mississippi’s farm, food, crafted and fabricated products by branding them as Genuine MS.
For more information about Genuine MS products, its members or becoming a member, visit GenuineMS.com or contact the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce’s Market Development Division at 601-359-1159 or Info@GenuineMS.com.
Follow Genuine MS on Facebook and Instagram at @GenuineMississippi or on Twitter at @GenMississippi for the latest updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.