Due to Saturday’s rainy forecast, the Did You Know Foundation has updated its Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend schedule.
The annual MLK parade starting at Sawmill Square Mall is now set for Monday at 2 p.m., with registration and lineup at noon and 1 p.m., respectively.
A scholarship fundraiser, featuring Hog Heaven chicken and sausage plates for $10, set for the old Gibson’s Building on Sawmill Road, will be directly after the parade.
A candlelight vigil and wreath laying are set for 4 p.m. Sunday at the Jones County Courthouse in Laurel.
The youth day and prayer breakfast will start before the parade Monday at 9 a.m. at the Cameron Center.
