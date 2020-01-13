The Do You Know Foundation of Mississippi will kick off its 32nd Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend in Laurel starting Friday with a parade set for the following day.
Laurel motivational speaker King Slim will begin the weekend with a 6 p.m. talent show at the L.T. Ellis Center at 610 Munson St. The annual March Against Violence and parade will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday at Sawmill Square Mall, with City Council Clerk Sharon King, who recently earned the designation of Master Municipal Clerk, selected as this year’s grand marshal.
After the parade, a $10 chicken and sausage plate fundraiser will take place at the Old Gibson’s building on Sawmill Square Road.
On Sunday at 3 p.m., participants will gather at St. Elmo Baptist Church for a candlelight vigil and 4 p.m. at the Jones County Courthouse in Laurel for a wreath laying.
A prayer breakfast is scheduled for Monday at 9 a.m. at the Cameron Center to close out the weekend’s festivities.
With fundraiser proceeds benefiting youth, the number of scholarships granted by the Do You Know Foundation will depend on funds raised this year, organizers said.
Do You Know chairman Maurice McClendon said this year’s theme of “non-violence” was selected due to recent youth violence in the area.
“In demonstrating what Dr. King represented and what we represent … we want to send out a message of non-violence, that there’s a different way,” McClendon said. “We want to show that to our youth participating each year.”
Laurel mayor Johnny Magee signed a proclamation last Wednesday honoring Martin Luther King Jr. Day (Monday, Jan. 20).
For more information, contact McClendon at 601-498-4985. Plate ticket availability is limited.
Furthermore, the MLK Community Development Corporation has scheduled its own series of events for the weekend, beginning with a 5K walk/run 8 a.m. Saturday at Laurel High School’s football stadium. Directly after the downtown MLK parade, CDC will host a battle of the bands event Between the Bricks at Laurel High, a memorial service is scheduled for 6 p.m. Sunday at Second Baptist M.B. Church and a prayer breakfast will be at 8 a.m. Monday at Morning Star M.B. Church.
