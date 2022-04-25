Volunteers from Sharon, Shady Grove and Sandersville responded to a fire in the Sharon Community just after 4 a.m. Monday.
When the first firefighters arrived at the Toombs Road location, they found a single-wide mobile home engulfed in flames throughout the living area and were able to control the fire after an intense attack. Durana Ducksworth, one of the residents, said no one was home at the time of the fire. She lived there with two other adults, she said. The home sustained major damage but no injuries were reported. The Jones County Sheriff's Department also responded.
