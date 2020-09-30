Courthouses will be open until noon Saturday
Monday is the final day to register to vote in the upcoming presidential election, Jones County Circuit Clerk Concetta Brooks reminded residents.
Those who wish to participate in the general election on Nov. 3 can go to the Jones County courthouse in Laurel or Ellisville between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. today (Thursday), Friday and Monday, or between 8 a.m. and noon on Saturday. Anyone who lives in Jones County, has a valid ID and will be 18 years old on or before Nov. 3, 2020 can register to vote.
Brooks and her staff have been busy with voters who are casting absentee ballots or requesting them by mail. As of midday Tuesday, they had already sent out “well above 600,” Brooks said. That’s “about neck-and-neck” with the number that had been requested in the presidential election by that same time four years ago.
People who vote absentee have to sign an application, which is essentially an affidavit, swearing that their reason for not being able to vote in person on Election Day is the truth. The penalty for making a false claim is a fine of up to $5,000 and five years in prison.
“There have to be circumstances that prohibit them from going to the polls on Election Day,” she said.
All of the qualifying reasons for voting absentee are the same as previous years, with one exception — anyone who is under a physician-imposed quarantine because of COVID-19 or is caring for someone under a physician-imposed quarantine can vote absentee.
“There may be documentation required,” Brooks said.
Absentee voting — whether done at the courthouse or by mail — isn’t the same as early voting that some states have, Brooks said.
Most voters who cast absentee ballots are either in the military or students who go to college in far-away cities, Brooks said. Anyone who is 65 or older also qualifies, as do emergency responders who are going to be deployed on Election Day. People whose jobs or other commitments will have them outside the county between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Nov. 3 can also vote absentee.
People with disabilities can still vote on Election Day because poll workers will make provisions that the state Legislature allows.
“We do have curbside voting at the precincts and the courthouse,” Brooks said.
Someone in the car will have to bring the voter’s identification inside and the election worker will take the ballot to the voter. The person accompanying the voter has to get out of the vehicle while the voter marks the ballot, Brooks said.
Another change this year is that absentee ballots will be counted by the time polls close on Election Day. In years past, the counting started after polls closed, often keeping workers at the courthouse until midnight or after.
“We’ve been begging for that for years and the Legislature finally agreed,” Brooks said.
The presidential election between Republican incumbent Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden is the main race, but Mississippians will also be choosing between Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith and Democrat Mike Espy for U.S. Senate, in a rematch of the 2018 runoff of a special election after Hyde-Smith was appointed to fill the seat of longtime Sen. Thad Cochran. Libertarian Jimmy L. Edwards will also be on the ballot this time.
The only contested local race is for District 2 Justice Court Judge. Marian Allen, Jack Armstrong III, Noel Rogers and Sonny Saul are all on the ballot as Independents, as is required in special elections. Rogers was appointed to fill the term of Judge Billie Graham when she was appointed to replace longtime Chancery Court Judge Frank McKenzie when he retired earlier this year.
U.S. Rep. Steven Palazzo, District 2 Supreme Court Justice Mike Randolph, Jones County Election Commissioners Gail Harrison Welch, Marilyn Graves Huff, Helen Blackledge Stanley, Ken Reynolds and Addie Wash Chinn, and county school board members Randy Norwood and Dan Ashley will also appear on ballots in the precincts they represent, but none has an opponent.
Voters can also make a decision on four ballot initiatives, including a local referendum on whether the Board of Supervisors should keep or remove two nonfunctional water fountains at the west entrance of the courthouse in Ellisville that have the words “Colored” and “White” covered with placards.
Voters can also decide for or against a new state flag design. They can also decide if any candidate running for governor or any other statewide office has to receive a majority of the votes in the general election and removes the requirement the candidates for the state House of Representatives receive the most votes in the majority of their districts.
There’s also a ballot initiative that would allow the use of medical marijuana that includes estimates of first-year costs, expenses in subsequent years and anticipated revenue.
