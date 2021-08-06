November trial date for Ohio woman accused in brutal death of son
A mental exam that was ordered in February has not been completed on an Ohio woman who was accused of killing her 11-year-old son in a Laurel hotel room in March 2020.
Latina Marie Oates, 34, of Columbus, Ohio was charged with capital murder and has been awaiting trial in the Jones County Adult Detention Center. She was back in Jones County Circuit Court last week after the District Attorney’s Office filed a motion to continue the case. That’s because the autopsy report has still not been provided by the crime lab, DA Tony Buckley said.
Judge Dal Williamson asked why the psychiatric evaluation that was ordered early this year had yet to be performed. Defense Attorney Patrick Pacific said that Dr. Kris Lott hadn’t scheduled it yet. The evaluation was requested and is being paid for by Oates’ family. The case was first set for trial April 16 and was rescheduled for Aug. 25 after the defense asked for the mental exam.
Both sides noted that the case couldn’t go forward until the crime lab completes the autopsy report. The judge emphasized the need to “speed this up” as he set the new trial date for Nov. 15. Oates is accused of pushing a metal rod through the skull of Josh Oates while his younger brothers — then ages 9 and 6 — were in the hotel room.
She was arrested in New Orleans the next day after going there to the home of infamous voodoo queen Marie Leveau.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.