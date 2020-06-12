Magee talks about Confederate statues standing in the Free State
Following country-wide protests in metro areas after a Minneapolis police officer killed George Floyd, Confederate monuments across the South are falling.
In Alabama, a statue of Robert E. Lee was pulled down in front of a high school named after him. New Orleans residents are calling for the removal of an Andrew Jackson statue in Jackson Square and the renaming of some streets.
These are but two examples of a burgeoning movement aimed directly at what some people call symbols of oppression. Republican lawmakers have been on both sides of the issue — South Dakota GOP Sen. Mike Rounds told reporters on Capitol Hill that “if we’re going to have bases throughout the United States, I think it should be with the names of individuals who fought for our country,” referring to military bases named for Confederate generals. “This is the right time for (renaming those installations). And I think it sends the right message.”
Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee said that while he would remove the Jones County courthouse monuments if it were up to him, he doesn’t think it will change the minds of people who hold racist views.
“I don’t guess it’s a sound-byte conversation,” he said. “The first thing is what the monuments represent, and I guess different people see them in different ways. I see them memorializing a cause whose aim was to keep people who look like me, my ancestors, in slavery.”
Actions taken on the courthouse monuments would have to come from the Jones County Board of Supervisors. Calls to Board President Johnny Burnett and Beat 5 Supervisor Travares Comegys weren’t returned by press time.
“I don’t know where this will go or end, but I think things like that do not move us toward that goal (of unifying),” Magee said. “People say the U.S. is a Christian nation, that Christ talked about love and being one with God, but I don’t see (these monuments) as unifying.”
Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker recently said he supports removing a Forrest County monument.
“History cannot be erased,” he said. “However, there comes a time when some symbols, whether a state flag or monument, do not need to be front and center. Stories can be told, lessons can be taught and people can be remembered without magnifying those symbols that many rightfully deem offensive.”
So far, Confederate monuments have been removed in Virginia, Indiana, Florida and Tennessee. The U.S. Marines and Navy recently banned Confederate images, such as the battle flag, on military property. NASCAR also banned displays of the battle flag.
A 1972 Mississippi law protects war memorials, including those in remembrance of the Civil War. On Thursday, a bipartisan group of Mississippi lawmakers announced a push to change the state flag, which shows the Confederate “stars and bars” in the corner.
“I believe that at some point people will want to change the flag, but it should be done by a vote of the people, not by a vote of politicians doing a backroom deal in Jackson,” Gov. Tate Reeves told reporters this week.
“We’re in this together,” Magee said. “I think we could be so far advanced from where we are if we realized that. I’ve heard someone say, ‘You can’t keep me in a ditch.’ That means you can’t go anywhere either. Everyone is affected by that. It’s hard to change minds, positions, it’s hard to admit, ‘I could have been wrong.’ That’s what you’re dealing with.”
