Biden signs off on building memorials to Till and his mother in Mississippi, Illinois
President Joe Biden has signed a proclamation to establish the Emmett Till and Mamie Till-Mobley National Monument. The monuments will be located in Illinois and Mississippi.
Tuesday would have been Emmett’s 82nd birthday.
Emmett Till was the victim of a brutal lynching in the Mississippi Delta in the summer of 1955. He was kidnapped from a relative’s home and beaten to death after allegations that he whistled at a white woman.
Now, three monuments will mark major sites in the story of Till. One will be in Chicago, at the Roberts Temple Church of God in Christ, where Till’s funeral was. Another will be located at the Tallahatchie County Courthouse in Sumner, where the court proceedings took place after his murder. A third monument will be at the Graball Landing river site, where Till’s body was discovered.
Steve Benjamin, senior advisor to the president and director of the Office of Public Engagement at the White House, told the Magnolia Tribune that this is an opportunity to focus the world’s attention on the struggles of African Americans in the height of the Jim Crow era.
“This honors the work of the Till family and their community members who spent their lives to make sure this story is told and that these locations are preserved,” Benjamin said. “It is that much more important that we give an honest account of our nation’s history. If we don’t, we don’t teach our children that we can overcome and you can change things.”
Vice President Kamala Harris welcomed guests to the signing of the proclamation, which included President Joe Biden, members of Congress and the Till family.
“We gather to remember an act of astonishing violence and hate and to honor the courage of those who called upon our nation to look with open eyes at that horror and to act,” Harris said.
She went on to add that the history of the United States is one of tragedy as well as triumph, struggle along with success. The Vice President said it is by understanding and learning from the past that Americans can build a better future.
Rev. Wheeler Parker Jr., a cousin to Till, was 16 at the time and is the last surviving witness to the abduction. He never imagined a moment like this, he said.
“From the outhouse to the White House; from a time when we lived in fear to a time when president and vice president gave us this great hope, kept their promise by delivering – this is what America means to me: promises made, promises kept,” Parker said.
When addressing the room, Biden expressed his anger at Emmett Till’s story.
“But to see the child that had been maimed, and the country and the world saw, not just heard the story of Emmett Till and his mother, as a story of a family’s promise and loss in the nation’s reckoning with hate, violence, racism, overwhelming abuse of power and brutality. It’s hard to fathom. Hard to fathom this even in war for me,” Biden said.
He also echoed the vice president’s comments that Americans should know the good and bad of the nation’s history. This will allow Americans to find healing, justice, repair and move forward, he said.
Two men were charged with Emmett Till’s murder in 1955 but were found “not guilty” after only 67 minutes of deliberation.
In April, Carolyn Bryant Donham, the woman who accused him of whistling at her, died at the age of 88. In 2017, she recanted her testimony that he had grabbed, whistled or made advances toward her.
“Nothing that boy did could ever justify what happened to him,” she said.
She went on to write a manuscript published by the Associated Press in 2022 regarding her perspective on what happened to Till.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.